Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Octopus

October 19, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated October 17, 2023 06:29 pm IST

Q: How many hearts do octopuses have?

Octopuses have three hearts. Two of the hearts work exclusively to move blood beyond the animal’s gills, while the third keeps circulation flowing for the organs.

Three

Four

Two

One

A: 1

Q: Octopuses have blue blood. Which element forms the basis of its blood that gives the blue colour?

To survive in the deep ocean, octopuses evolved a copper rather than iron-based blood called hemocyanin, which turns its blood blue. This copper base is more efficient at transporting oxygen than haemoglobin when the water temperature is very low and not much oxygen is around.

Iron

Chromium

Copper

Cobalt

A: 3

Q: Where are two-thirds of an octopus’s neurons located?

Two-thirds of an octopus’s neurons reside in its arms. As a result, the arms can problem-solve how to open a shellfish while the brain is busy doing something else, like checking out a cave for more food.

Brain

Eyes

Gills

Arms/ tentacles

A: 4

Q: How many eggs on average can an octopus lay?

Female octopuses can lay up to 400,000 eggs, which they obsessively guard and tend to. Prioritizing their motherly duties, they stop eating till the eggs hatch.

10,000

50

40,000

800

A: 3

Q: Which octopus species is the most poisonous?

The blue-ringed octopus, despite its small size, carries enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes.

Giant Pacific Octopus

Blue Ring Octopus

Caribbean Reef Octopus

Coconut Octopus

A: 2

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.