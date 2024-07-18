Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Nikola Tesla
1 / 5 | Tesla is a measure of unit for ______________.
- Magnetic field
- Electric current
- Gravitational power
- Speed of light
Teslas is a unit used to measure the strength of magnetic fields, are named after Nikola Tesla.Next
2 / 5 | Nikola Tesla was able to secure which famous American financier to build his Wardenclyffe laboratory?
- Amadeo Giannini
- David Rockefeller
- J P Morgan
- Warren Buffet
In 1901, Tesla received financial backing from J. Pierpont Morgan to build his Wardenclyffe laboratory in Shoreham, Long Island.Next
3 / 5 | What is the Tesla tower?
- Generated alternating current
- Early experimental wireless transmission station
- Hydroelectric power plant
- Remote controlling
Wardenclyffe Tower, also known as the Tesla Tower, was an early experimental wireless transmission station designed and built by Nikola Tesla.Next
4 / 5 | Name the type of current which was generated by Nikola Tesla.
- Direct current
- Alternating current
- Neither of the above
- Both (A) and (B)
Alternating Current (AC) is a type of electrical current, in which the direction of the flow of electrons switches back and forth at regular intervals or cycles.Next
5 / 5 | In which US city is ‘Nikola Tesla Corner’ located?
- San Francisco
- Niagara Falls
- Detroit
- New York
Tesla lived in New York City for 60 years, and remnants of his time there still remain. The corner of 40th Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Manhattan has been designated “Nikola Tesla Corner.”Next
