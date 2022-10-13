Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Neanderthals

Test your science quotient with this quiz

Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Neanderthals Shubashree DesikanA.S. Nazir Ahamed Test your science quotient with this quiz Start The Quiz Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Neanderthals 1/5 1. When was the first fossil identified as a Neanderthal specimen discovered? 1856 Neanderthal 1, discovered in 1856, was the first specimen to be recognised as an early human fossil. 1956 Neanderthal 1, discovered in 1856, was the first specimen to be recognised as an early human fossil. 1916 Neanderthal 1, discovered in 1856, was the first specimen to be recognised as an early human fossil. 1816 Neanderthal 1, discovered in 1856, was the first specimen to be recognised as an early human fossil. 2. The name Homo neanderthalensis is derived from... Neandermann, the German scientist who discovered the fossil The fossils were found in the Feldhofer Cave of the Neander Valley in Germany. From the Greek phrase Nean Der (First Man) The fossils were found in the Feldhofer Cave of the Neander Valley in Germany. From the ancient Latin phrase Nean Der (New Man) The fossils were found in the Feldhofer Cave of the Neander Valley in Germany. The Neander Valley in Germany where it was first found The fossils were found in the Feldhofer Cave of the Neander Valley in Germany. 3. Which of the following is true? Neanderthals and modern humans have a common ancestor Neanderthals and modern humans belong to the same genus (Homo) and inhabited the same geographic areas in western Asia for 30,000–50,000 years. Neanderthals and modern humans have no connection at all Neanderthals and modern humans belong to the same genus (Homo) and inhabited the same geographic areas in western Asia for 30,000–50,000 years. Neanderthals once drove modern humans to the point of extinction Neanderthals and modern humans belong to the same genus (Homo) and inhabited the same geographic areas in western Asia for 30,000–50,000 years. Neanderthals had none of the skills of the modern humans Neanderthals and modern humans belong to the same genus (Homo) and inhabited the same geographic areas in western Asia for 30,000–50,000 years. 4. The entry of modern humans into which region drove the Neanderthals to extinction. Name the region. Western Asia The entry of modern humans into which region drove the Neanderthals to extinction. Name the region. Europe The entry of modern humans into which region drove the Neanderthals to extinction. Name the region. Northern Africa The entry of modern humans into which region drove the Neanderthals to extinction. Name the region. Middle Africa The entry of modern humans into which region drove the Neanderthals to extinction. Name the region. 5. Which of the following is true? Denisovans are a distinct species unrelated to both Neanderthals and modern humans The lack of more Denisovan fossils is the reason why scientists have not yet given them a species name. Denisovans predate Neanderthals The lack of more Denisovan fossils is the reason why scientists have not yet given them a species name. Denisovans are more closely related to Neanderthals than modern humans The lack of more Denisovan fossils is the reason why scientists have not yet given them a species name. Denisovans are the result of interbreeding between Neanderthals and modern humans The lack of more Denisovan fossils is the reason why scientists have not yet given them a species name. NEXT QUESTION Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Neanderthals YOU SCORED YOU SCORED RETAKE THE QUIZ MORE QUIZZES



