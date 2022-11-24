Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on NASA’s moon missions

1 / 5 | NASA’s new moon mission, Artemis, is named after... Greek goddess of sky and weather

Greek goddess of wildlife and the hunt

Greek goddess of barren lands

Greek goddess of earthquakes Artemis, in Greek religion, is the goddess of wild animals, the hunt, and vegetation and of chastity and childbirth. She is the twin sister of Apollo. Next

2 / 5 | Artemis mission aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface as early as... 2025

2030

2023

2024 Artemis, the Apollo lunar mission’s successor programme, aims at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars. Next

3 / 5 | To date, how many people have ever walked on the moon? 16

18

12

29 All the 12 were NASA astronauts, during six Apollo missions running from 1969 to 1972. Next

4 / 5 | Name the last man on the moon John Young

Charles Duke

James Irwin

Gene Cernan Gene Cernan, who returned to Earth with a message of “peace and hope for all mankind”, died in 2017 aged 82. Next

5 / 5 | Who among the following flew to the moon twice, but never walked on it? Michael Collins

James A. Lovell Jr.

Thomas Stafford

Frank Borman James A. Lovell Jr. served in Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 missions. Next