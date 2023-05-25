May 13 is celebrated as the Global Bird Day in many parts of the world. This quiz is on migratory birds.
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On migrating birds
Why do birds migrate?
- Feeding
- Nesting
- To avoid harsh, cold weather
- All of the above
The two primary reasons why birds migrate are to find adequate food and better nesting locations. Escaping the cold is also a motivating factor.
What is the longest migration distance undertaken by any bird species?
- Albatross
- Arctic tern
- Common starling
- Osprey
The Arctic tern can fly more than 49,700 miles in a year, making a round trip between their breeding grounds in the Arctic and the Antarctic.
Which species of migrating birds fly the highest?
- Bar-headed geese
- Scops owl
- Peregrine falcon
- Black vulture
Bar-headed geese are the highest-flying migratory birds, regularly reaching altitudes of up to five and a half miles above sea level while flying over the Himalayas in India.
In which Indian state do the Amur falcons stop while migrating from Russia to Southeastern Africa?
- Tamil Nadu
- Punjab
- Nagaland
- West Bengal
The Amur falcons breed in northeastern Asia, including Southeast Siberia, Mongolia, China and North Korea. During their wintering migration to southern Africa these falcons exhibit flocking behaviour. They make a stop in Northeast India, especially the Nagaland State.
Which species of flightless birds are also known to migrate?
Adélie penguins are known to trek an average 13,000 km every year, following the sun from their breeding colony to their winter grounds in the Ross Sea region of Antarctica and back.
