Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on marine species
Elephant Seals interact on a beach in San Simeon, California. FileSTART THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Which of the following sea mammals is called the sea cow?
- Dugongs
- Manatees
- Vaquitas
- Porpoises
Manatees belong to a group of animals called Sirenia. This group also contains dugongs.Next
2 / 5 |
Hippocampus is the genus name of the seahorses. What does campus mean?
- Sea snake
- Sea beauty
- Sea elephant
- Sea monster
The name of the genus that contains seahorses is taken from the Greek word hippos (meaning “horse”) and kampos (meaning “sea monster”).Next
3 / 5 |
Which of the following is the largest seal species?
- Southern elephant seal
- Stellar sea lion
- Hawaiian monk seal
- Northern fur seal
The Southern elephant seal is bigger than even the walrus.Next
4 / 5 |
The animal with the thickest fur is the ...
- Seal
- Walrus
- Sea otter
- Hippopotamus
According to the National Geographic, the animal with the densest fur is the sea otter.Next
5 / 5 |
Which of the following is the smallest marine species?
- Antarctic fur seals
- Sea otters
- Vaquitas
- Commerson’s dolphins
Sea otters (Enhydra lutris) are the smallest of all marine mammals and are members of the weasel family.Next
COMMents
SHARE