Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on marine species

1 / 5 | Which of the following sea mammals is called the sea cow? Dugongs

Manatees

Vaquitas

Porpoises Manatees belong to a group of animals called Sirenia. This group also contains dugongs. Next

2 / 5 | Hippocampus is the genus name of the seahorses. What does campus mean? Sea snake

Sea beauty

Sea elephant

Sea monster The name of the genus that contains seahorses is taken from the Greek word hippos (meaning “horse”) and kampos (meaning “sea monster”). Next

3 / 5 | Which of the following is the largest seal species? Southern elephant seal

Stellar sea lion

Hawaiian monk seal

Northern fur seal The Southern elephant seal is bigger than even the walrus. Next

4 / 5 | The animal with the thickest fur is the ... Seal

Walrus

Sea otter

Hippopotamus According to the National Geographic, the animal with the densest fur is the sea otter. Next

5 / 5 | Which of the following is the smallest marine species? Antarctic fur seals

Sea otters

Vaquitas

Commerson’s dolphins Sea otters (Enhydra lutris) are the smallest of all marine mammals and are members of the weasel family. Next