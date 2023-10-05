Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Marine Ecosystems

1 / 5 | What is the name of the zone in the ocean where sunlight cannot penetrate and photosynthesis cannot occur? Abyssal zone

Twilight zone

Mesopelagic zone

Aphotic zone The aphotic zone is the portion of a lake or ocean where there is little or no sunlight. It is formally defined as the depths beyond which less than 1% of sunlight penetrates. Next

2 / 5 | Which marine ecosystem is characterized by underwater mountains and volcanoes where a diverse range of species can be found due to nutrient-rich upwelling? Coral reefs

Hydrothermal vents

Kelp forests

Mangrove swamps Hydrothermal vents are fissures on the seabed from which geothermally heated water discharges. They are commonly found near volcanically active places, areas where tectonic plates are moving apart at mid-ocean ridges, ocean basins, and hotspots. Next

3 / 5 | Which of the following gases is most commonly dissolved in seawater, contributing to its salinity? Oxygen

Nitrogen

Carbon dioxide

Hydrogen Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere can lead to increased salinity in the ocean. As carbon dioxide levels in ocean water increase, this causes the formation of carbonic acid, lowering the pH of the ocean. Next

4 / 5 | Which marine biome is characterized by vast, open water with minimal plant life and is home to a variety of pelagic species? Open ocean

Deep-sea floor

Intertidal zone

Seagrass meadows The oceanic zone is the vast open part of the ocean where animals such as whales, sharks, and tuna live. Next

5 / 5 | What is the term for the area where a river meets the ocean, creating a unique transitional ecosystem? Atoll

Lagoon

Fjord

Estuary An estuary is an area where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean. When freshwater and seawater combine, the water becomes brackish. Estuaries form a transition zone between river environments and maritime environments. Next