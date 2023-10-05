Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Marine Ecosystems
1 / 5 | What is the name of the zone in the ocean where sunlight cannot penetrate and photosynthesis cannot occur?
- Abyssal zone
- Twilight zone
- Mesopelagic zone
- Aphotic zone
The aphotic zone is the portion of a lake or ocean where there is little or no sunlight. It is formally defined as the depths beyond which less than 1% of sunlight penetrates.Next
2 / 5 | Which marine ecosystem is characterized by underwater mountains and volcanoes where a diverse range of species can be found due to nutrient-rich upwelling?
- Coral reefs
- Hydrothermal vents
- Kelp forests
- Mangrove swamps
Hydrothermal vents are fissures on the seabed from which geothermally heated water discharges. They are commonly found near volcanically active places, areas where tectonic plates are moving apart at mid-ocean ridges, ocean basins, and hotspots.Next
3 / 5 | Which of the following gases is most commonly dissolved in seawater, contributing to its salinity?
- Oxygen
- Nitrogen
- Carbon dioxide
- Hydrogen
Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere can lead to increased salinity in the ocean. As carbon dioxide levels in ocean water increase, this causes the formation of carbonic acid, lowering the pH of the ocean.Next
4 / 5 | Which marine biome is characterized by vast, open water with minimal plant life and is home to a variety of pelagic species?
- Open ocean
- Deep-sea floor
- Intertidal zone
- Seagrass meadows
The oceanic zone is the vast open part of the ocean where animals such as whales, sharks, and tuna live.Next
5 / 5 | What is the term for the area where a river meets the ocean, creating a unique transitional ecosystem?
- Atoll
- Lagoon
- Fjord
- Estuary
An estuary is an area where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean. When freshwater and seawater combine, the water becomes brackish. Estuaries form a transition zone between river environments and maritime environments.Next
