Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on little known organs of the human body

1 / 5 | The interstitium is the one of the newest organs to be added to the human anatomy. When was it found? 2008

2018

1998

1988 The team that made that discovery in 2018 thinks the fluid-filled cavities called interstitium qualified as a new human organ.

2 / 5 | Where are the lacrimal puncta located in the human body? Thyroid glands

Sweat glands

Mammary glands

Eyelids Both upper and lower lids have a punctum.

3 / 5 | Arrector Pili are linked to... Goosebumps

Coughs

Hiccups

Sneezes Goosebumps appear when the arrector pili muscles contract, pulling the hairs into an upright position.

4 / 5 | What are Palmaris longus is a slender muscle found in the... Elbow

Heel

Wrist

Shoulder The palmaris longus tendon is a slender muscle found in the middle of the wrist.

5 / 5 | The mesentery is a... Membrane

Gland

Node

Muscle The mesentery is a fold of membrane that attaches the intestine to the abdominal wall and holds it in place.