Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on James Webb Space Telescope

This NASA artist’s rendition shows the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a large infrared telescope with a 6.5-meter primary mirror. File | Photo Credit: AFP

July 21, 2022 18:46 IST

Test your science quotient with this quiz

Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.