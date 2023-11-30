Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On ISRO

1 / 5 | Who is known as the “Father of the Indian Space Program” and the founder of ISRO? Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Vikram Sarabhai

Satish Dhawan

Homi J. Bhabha Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, a trailblazing visionary, is widely hailed as the father of the Indian space program and a relentless institution builder. Next

2 / 5 | In which year was ISRO officially founded? 1965

1972

1980

1969 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was established in August 1969, in place of INCOSPAR. Next

3 / 5 | Which was the first satellite launched by ISRO? Aryabhata

INSAT-1B

Chandrayaan-1

Rohini-1 The Aryabhata spacecraft, named after the famous Indian astronomer, was India’s first satellite; it was completely designed and fabricated in India and launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar on April 19, 1975. Next

4 / 5 | Which ISRO mission successfully placed a record 104 satellites into orbit in a single launch in 2017? Chandrayaan-2

Mars Orbiter Mission

PSLV-C37

GSLV Mk III The PSLV-C37 was the thirty-eighth consecutively successful mission of PSLV. The total weight of all the 104 satellites carried on-board PSLV-C37 was 1378 kg. Next

5 / 5 | Which mission marked India’s first attempt to land a rover on the Moon? Chandrayaan-1

Aditya-L1

Mars Orbiter Mission

Chandrayaan-2 Chandrayaan-2 was India’s first attempt to soft land on the Moon. The mission includes an orbiter, lander and rover. Next