Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On ISRO
Who is known as the “Father of the Indian Space Program” and the founder of ISRO?
- Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- Vikram Sarabhai
- Satish Dhawan
- Homi J. Bhabha
Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, a trailblazing visionary, is widely hailed as the father of the Indian space program and a relentless institution builder.Next
In which year was ISRO officially founded?
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was established in August 1969, in place of INCOSPAR.Next
Which was the first satellite launched by ISRO?
- Aryabhata
- INSAT-1B
- Chandrayaan-1
- Rohini-1
The Aryabhata spacecraft, named after the famous Indian astronomer, was India’s first satellite; it was completely designed and fabricated in India and launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar on April 19, 1975.Next
Which ISRO mission successfully placed a record 104 satellites into orbit in a single launch in 2017?
- Chandrayaan-2
- Mars Orbiter Mission
- PSLV-C37
- GSLV Mk III
The PSLV-C37 was the thirty-eighth consecutively successful mission of PSLV. The total weight of all the 104 satellites carried on-board PSLV-C37 was 1378 kg.Next
Which mission marked India’s first attempt to land a rover on the Moon?
- Chandrayaan-1
- Aditya-L1
- Mars Orbiter Mission
- Chandrayaan-2
Chandrayaan-2 was India’s first attempt to soft land on the Moon. The mission includes an orbiter, lander and rover.Next
