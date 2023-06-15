HamberMenu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Inventions

Each year on June 13th, National Sewing Machine Day honours the humble sewing machine. This week’s quiz is all about inventions.

June 15, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Inventions
Each year on June 13th, National Sewing Machine Day honours the humble sewing machine.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Who is called the father of the telephone?
  • Otto Blathy
  • Charles K Bliss
  • Melitta Bentz
  • Alexander Graham Bell
Next
