Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Inventions
1 / 5 | Who is called the father of the telephone?
- Otto Blathy
- Charles K Bliss
- Melitta Bentz
- Alexander Graham Bell
Alexander Graham Bell was a Scottish-born inventor, scientist and engineer who is credited with patenting the first practical telephone.Next
2 / 5 | Who is credited for making the world’s first motor-operated airplane?
- The Wright Brothers
- Sarah Boone
- Edward Bull
- Nicholas Callan
The Wright brothers, Orville Wright and Wilbur Wright, were American aviation pioneers generally credited with inventing, building, and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane.Next
3 / 5 | Who invented the sewing machine?
- Hugh Bradner
- Thomas Saint
- Charlie Booth
- Herbert Boyer
In 1790, the English inventor Thomas Saint invented the first sewing machine design. His machine was meant to be used on leather and canvas material.Next
4 / 5 | The Velocipede, the forerunner of present-day bicycles, was invented in 1817 in response to _________.
- Travel faster
- Shortage of carriages
- Shortage of horses
- Travelling long distances
The Velocipede or ‘dandy horse’ was built in 1817 as a result of a shortage of horses who died due to starvation and slaughter caused by a famine a year before.Next
5 / 5 | The modern-day nail polish created by Michelle Menard was invented in which year?
- 1920
- 1940
- 1780
- 1890
In 1920, Michelle Menard adapted the enamel used to paint cars to a less high-tech and permanent version for nails. Menard came to America, where she perfected her formula, which became part of a company later called Revlon.Next
