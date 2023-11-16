Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Invasive Species

November 16, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated November 14, 2023 04:59 pm IST

Q: Why are invasive species harmful?

Invasive species are capable of causing the extinction of native plants and animals, reducing biodiversity, competing with native organisms for limited resources, and altering habitats.

reducing biodiversity

competing with native organisms for limited resources

causing the extinction of native organisms

All of the above

A: 4

Q: What is the most common characteristic of an invasive species?

The most common characteristics of invasive species are rapid reproduction and growth, high dispersal ability, ability to survive on various food types and in a wide range of environmental conditions and the ability to adapt physiologically to new conditions, called phenotypic plasticity.

Anthocyanin

Assimilation

Phenotypic plasticity

Morphogenesis

A: 3

Q: This snail is one of the most common invasive species found in India. It was brought to India from Mauritius in 1847. What is it?

Brought to India by William Henry Benson in 1847, the Giant African Snail spread through India very rapidly. Mr Benson had brought a pair from Mauritius for a friend who later released the snails in his garden.

Garden snail

Giant African Snail

Mizoram apple snail

Common apple snail

A: 2

Q: Where are water hyacinths, one of the most commonly found invasive plants in India, originally from?

Water Hyacinths, an ornamental aquatic plant from South America, were introduced to India during British colonial rule.

South America

South Africa

Cambodia

Australia

A: 1

Q: How are invasive plants stopped from spreading?

There are many ways to curb invasive species growth. Mechanical methods involve cutting or pulling. Herbicides are used as chemical deterrents. Using plant diseases, predators or even suffocation are used to hinder their rapid growth.

Cutting, pulling

Herbicides

Using plant diseases or predator species

All of the above

A: 4

