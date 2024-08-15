Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Indian Institute of Astrophysics

1 / 5 | The Indian Institute of Astrophysics traces its origins back to an observatory set up in 1786. Where was it set up first? Madras

Ooty

Mysore

Dehradun An observatory set up in 1786 at Madras, which from 1792 began as the Madras Observatory from its Nungambakkam premises. Next

2 / 5 | Established on April 1, 1899 by the British, this Indian observatory has one of the longest continuous daily records of the Sun. Name it. Hanle Observatory

Kodaikanal Observatory

Vainu Bappu Observatory, Kavalur

Gauribidanur Observatory The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, which arose from the Madras Observatory, became an autonomous society in 1971, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. The headquarters was shifted to Bengaluru in 1975. Next

3 / 5 | Observations made by Madras Observatory astronomers led to the discovery of an element in 1868. Name it. Xenon

Neon

Helium

Argon Helium, was discovered in Masulipatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, during a total solar eclipse in 1868, as part of observations made by Madras Observatory astronomers, among others. Next

4 / 5 | Indian Institute of Astrophysics researchers recently discovered a star that feeds off its companion star. Name the type of the star. Vampire star

Predator star

Parasite star

Shark star ampire stars, known as blue straggler stars (BSS), defy simple models of stellar evolution and show many characteristics of younger stars. Next

5 / 5 | Recently, the International Astronomical Union named an asteroid after an Indian Institute of Astrophysics scientist. Who is he? Prof. Jayant Murthy

Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam

Prof. Dipankar Banerjee

Prof. Ram Sagar Asteroid 2005 EX296 has been designated as (215884) Jayantmurthy in recognition of his work in the NASA New Horizons Science Team to observe the ultraviolet background radiation in the universe. Next