Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Hurricanes
Satellite imagery provided by GOES-18 satellite shows Otis strengthening from a tropical storm into a major hurricane. Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
1 / 5 |
What is the primary source of energy that fuels a hurricane?
- Solar radiation
- Geothermal heat
- Wind energy
- Ocean heat
Hurricanes are large weather engines, and any engine needs energy to run. The secret energy source of a hurricane is the latent heat of ocean water.
2 / 5 |
What is the scale used to classify the intensity of hurricanes?
- Richter Scale
- Saffir-Simpson Scale
- Fujita Scale
- Beaufort Scale
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane's sustained wind speed. This scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major hurricanes.
3 / 5 |
Which ocean basin is known for producing the most hurricanes?
- Indian Ocean
- North Atlantic Ocean
- Northwest Pacific Ocean
- Southern Ocean
The Northwest Pacific sees by far the largest number of hurricanes each year, with an average of 16.5.
4 / 5 |
What is the name for the Pacific equivalent of a hurricane?
- Typhoon
- Cyclone
- Tornado
- Storm
A tropical cyclone is a generic term used by meteorologists to describe a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters and has closed low-level circulation. This type of disturbance in the Northwest Pacific is called a typhoon.
5 / 5 |
Name the meteorologist who started the tradition of naming hurricanes.
- John Dalton
- William Ferrel
- Clement Wragge
- Cleveland Abbe
The practice of giving storms personal names appears to have originated with Clement Wragge, an Australian meteorologist who in the 1890s entertained himself by naming storms after women, mythical figures, and politicians that he didn't like.
