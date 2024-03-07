Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Hills
This week's science quiz is on the geographic feature—hills.
1 / 5
What distinguishes a hill from a mountain?
- It has a lower elevation than a mountain
- It has no distinct summit
- It is always steeper than a mountain
- It is formed by volcanic activity
A hill is usually smaller than a mountain. A hill is usually less than 984-1968 feet (300-600 meters) whereas a mountain is usually higher than 1968 feet (600 meters).
2 / 5
What is a “butte”?
- A hill formed by glacial action
- A hill with a conical shape
- An isolated hill with steep sides and a small flat top
- A hill found in South West England
In geomorphology, a butte is an isolated hill with steep, often vertical sides and a small, relatively flat top; buttes are smaller landforms than mesas, plateaus, and tablelands.
3 / 5
Which geographical region is associated with the term “puy”?
- Munros of Scotland
- Uluru, Australia
- Himalayas
- Auvergne, France
Puy is a geological term used locally in the Auvergne, France for a volcanic hill. The word derives from the Provençal puech, meaning an isolated hill, coming from Latin podium.
4 / 5
What is a “pingo”?
- A volcanic hill
- A mound of earth-covered ice found in the Arctic and Antarctica
- A hill formed by erosion
- A hill covered in dense vegetation
Pingos are intrapermafrost ice-cored hills, 3–70 m high and 30–1,000 m in diameter. They are typically conical in shape and grow and persist only in permafrost environments, such as the Arctic and subarctic.
5 / 5
What is the process responsible for the rounded peaks of hills?
- Erosion
- Weathering
- Downhill creep
- Glaciation
Downhill creep, also known as soil creep or commonly just creep, is a type of creep characterized by the slow, downward progression of rock and soil down a low grade slope; it can also refer to slow deformation of such materials as a result of prolonged pressure and stress.