Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on glaciology
A man walks on a snow covered road after snowfall in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Jan 20, 2023.
1 / 5 |
What is the difference between glaciers and icebergs?
- No difference. Two names for a form of water
- Glaciers are broken off pieces of icebergs
- Icebergs are broken off pieces of glaciers
- Glaciers belong to the North Pole, and icebergs to the South
Icebergs are large chunks of ice that break off from glaciers
2 / 5 |
How do ice floes differ from glaciers?
- Glaciers are made of frozen seawater
- Ice floes are made of frozen seawater
- They are called glaciers in the North Pole and ice floes in the South
- Ice floes form when glaciers melt
Glaciers originate on land, and ice floes form in open water and are a form of sea ice.
3 / 5 |
You would have seen them in pictures covering trees at temperatures below freezing point. Name the white ice crystals.
Rime occurs when supercooled water droplets, at a temperature lower than 0°C, in fog come in contact with a surface that is also at a temperature below freezing.
4 / 5 |
Where can we find most of Earth’s ice mass?
- Greenland
- The Arctic
- Antarctica
- Siberia
Almost 90% of Earth's ice mass is in Antarctica, while the Greenland ice cap contains 10% of the total global ice mass.
5 / 5 |
Permafrost is any ground that remains completely frozen for at least...
- 10 years
- 50 years
- 100 years
- Two years
Any ground qualifies to be permafrost if it remains completely frozen for at least two years straight. The permanently frozen grounds are most common in regions with high mountains, and near the North and South Poles.
