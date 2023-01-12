Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on extinction

1 / 5 | Scientists warn that we’re undergoing another mass exctinction event. How many mass extinction have there been? 4

6

5

7 A mass extinction event is when species vanish much faster than they are replaced. There have been five mass extinction events so far. https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/what-is-mass-extinction-and-are-we-facing-a-sixth-one.html Next

2 / 5 | During which mass event did the the dinosaurs go extinct? The Holocene Extinction

Cretaceous-Paleogene Extinction

Triassic-Jurassic Extinction

Permian-Triassic Extinction Dinosaurs went extinct about 65 million years ago (at the end of the Cretaceous Period), after living on Earth for about 165 million years. https://www.usgs.gov/faqs/when-did-dinosaurs-become-extinct Next

3 / 5 | Which of the following is considered the most devastating event of the five reported extinction events? The Holocene Extinction

Cretaceous-Paleogene Extinction

Triassic-Jurassic Extinction

Permian-Triassic Extinction The Permian mass extinction, which happened 250 million years ago, was the largest and most devastating event of the five. Also known as the Great Dying, it eradicated more than 95% of all species. https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/what-is-mass-extinction-and-are-we-facing-a-sixth-one.html Next

4 / 5 | This species/event is said to be cause of the Holocene Extinction event. Name the species. Humans

Dinousars

Volcanism

Asteroid impact The Holocene Extinction is made up of the nearly constant string of extinctions that have shaped the last 10,000 years or so as a single species — modern humans — came to dominate the Earth. https://www.amnh.org/shelf-life/six-extinctions Next

5 / 5 | Some scientists have suggested that thsi extinction event should be more aptly named the Anthropocene Extinction. Name it. The Holocene Extinction

Cretaceous-Paleogene Extinction

Triassic-Jurassic Extinction

Permian-Triassic Extinction It is suggested that the sixth and current extinction event — The Holocene Extinction — should be named the Anthropocene Extinction, after the role humans have played in this ongoing loss of biodiversity around the world. https://www.amnh.org/shelf-life/six-extinctions Next