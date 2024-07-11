Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Eusociality
1 / 5 | What is the primary reason for the evolution of eusociality in animals?
- Increased individual survival
- Improved hunting efficiency
- Enhanced reproductive success
- Better camouflage
The primary reason for the evolution of eusociality in animals is enhanced reproductive success.
2 / 5 | Which of the following insects is an example of a eusocial animal?
- Butterfly
- Honeybee
- Mosquito
- Beetle
While not all bees are social, honey bees and bumble bees live in complex societies and are referred to as eusocial. Eusociality is an extreme form of social behaviour found in just a few types of animals.
3 / 5 | In eusocial colonies, what role do worker ants typically perform?
- Foraging for food
- Laying eggs
- Leading the colony
- Mating with the queen
Worker ants are female ants which are responsible for collecting and storing food. They build the anthill and repair it when it gets damaged. They also look after the newborns and provide food for them.
4 / 5 | Which of the following is true about eusociality in termites?
- Termites do not have overlapping generations
- All termites in the colony can reproduce
- Termites do not exhibit division of labour
- Only the king and queen reproduce
Termite colonies consist of a fertile queen and king (reproductives), workers (the most numerous), and soldiers.
5 / 5 | How do eusocial animals typically communicate within the colony?
- Visual signals
- Acoustic signals
- Chemical signals (pheromones)
- Electric signals
Pheromones are widely used by eusocial insects to coordinate the organization of their colonies.
