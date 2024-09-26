Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Electroreception
A bee flies over a cosmos flower at a park in Seoul, South Korea, September 23, 2024. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
What is electroreception?
- The ability to perceive lightning
- The biological ability to perceive electricity
- The ability to perceive magnetic field
- The ability to produce electricity
Electroreception is the biological ability to perceive natural electrical stimuli.Next
2 / 5 |
Which non-aquatic animals are electroreceptors?
- Bees
- Echidnas
- Cockroaches
- All of the above
Electroreception has been observed almost exclusively in aquatic or amphibious animals, since salt-water is a much better conductor than air, the currently known exceptions being echidnas, cockroaches and bees.Next
3 / 5 |
Which aquatic animals are capable of electroreception?
- Jellyfish
- Crabs
- Lampreys
- Octopus
Lampreys and the Condrostei (sharks, rays, sawfish, paddlefish, sturgeons) have electroreceptors, as do the sarcopterygian lobe-finned fishes, the coelacanths and lungfishes.Next
4 / 5 |
What is electroreception used for?
- Locating objects
- Communicating
- Both A and B
- To scare predators
Electroreception is used in electrolocation (detecting objects) and for electrocommunication (to attract mate and territorial display).Next
5 / 5 |
This insect, in its larvae stage, has also been found to have electroreception. Which insect is it?
- Caterpillar
- Frog
- Fireflies
- Beetles
Caterpillars are now among the few terrestrial animals known to have so-called electroreception, a new study has shown.Next
Published - September 26, 2024 05:15 pm IST