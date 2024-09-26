Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Electroreception

Electroreception has been observed almost exclusively in aquatic or amphibious animals, since salt-water is a much better conductor than air, the currently known exceptions being echidnas, cockroaches and bees.

Lampreys and the Condrostei (sharks, rays, sawfish, paddlefish, sturgeons) have electroreceptors, as do the sarcopterygian lobe-finned fishes, the coelacanths and lungfishes.

Electroreception is used in electrolocation (detecting objects) and for electrocommunication (to attract mate and territorial display).

4 / 5 | What is electroreception used for?

5 / 5 | This insect, in its larvae stage, has also been found to have electroreception. Which insect is it?

Caterpillar

Frog

Fireflies

Beetles