Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Earth’s atmosphere
1 / 5 | Which gas makes up the majority of the Earth’s atmosphere?
- Oxygen
- Nitrogen
- Carbon dioxide
- Methane
The air in Earth's atmosphere is made up of approximately 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen.
2 / 5 | What are the four main layers of the Earth’s atmosphere, in order from closest to the Earth to farthest?
- Exosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, troposphere
- Stratosphere, mesosphere, troposphere, thermosphere
- Thermosphere, mesosphere, troposphere, exosphere
- Troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere
The atmosphere is comprised of layers based on temperature. These layers are the troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere and thermosphere. A further region at about 500 km above the Earth's surface is called the exosphere.
3 / 5 | Which layer of the atmosphere is responsible for weather patterns and contains the air we breathe?
- Thermosphere
- Stratosphere
- Troposphere
- Mesosphere
Most of the mass (about 75-80%) of the atmosphere is in the troposphere. Most types of clouds are found in the troposphere, and almost all weather occurs within this layer.
4 / 5 | What causes the phenomenon known as the Northern Lights?
- Solar flares interacting with the Earth’s atmosphere
- Lightning storms in the upper atmosphere
- Volcanic eruptions release gases into the atmosphere
- Light reflected from the Arctic Ice
When a solar storm comes toward us, some of the energy and small particles can travel down the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles into Earth's atmosphere. There, the particles interact with gases in our atmosphere resulting in beautiful Northern Lights.
5 / 5 | The main function of the Earth’s atmosphere is:
- It shields the Earth from small meteoroids and space debris
- It protects life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation
- It prevents extreme day and night temperatures
- All of the above
The atmosphere protects life on Earth by shielding it from incoming ultraviolet (UV) radiation, protecting the planet from small meteors and space debris and keeping the planet warm through insulation.
