Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Dormancy

1 / 5 | The dormant state a bear goes during cold weather into to conserve energy is called ____________. Hibernation

Brumation

Aestivation

Homeostasis Hibernation is a voluntary state an animal enters to conserve energy, when food is scarce, and minimize exposure to the winter elements. During hibernation an animal lowers its body temperature, slows its breathing rate, heart rate, and metabolic rate-the rate its body uses energy. Next

2 / 5 | The herpes virus enters a cycle called the lysogenic cycle after infecting the host where it lies dormant for sometime. On what type of cell does it lie? Stomach cells

Lymphocytes

Nerve fibers

Endothelial cells The herpes virus first enters the lysogenic cycle before traveling to the nervous system where it lies quietly in nerve fibers. Next

3 / 5 | The kind of dormancy seen in insects or arthropods is called __________. Chrysalis

Lytic Cycle

Topor

Diapause Diapause is the physiological state of dormancy or developmental arrest where most life processes are shut down. It is most commonly observed in insects, especially in arthropods. Next

4 / 5 | Amphibians go into a state of torpor in what type of weather? Hot weather

Hot and dry weather’

Cold and humid weather

Cold weather Aestivation is a state of animal dormancy, similar to hibernation, although taking place in the summer rather than the winter. Next

5 / 5 | In worms, the period of dormancy or stasis to survive harsh conditions is called Dauer stage which is caused by a pheromone. Name the pheromone. Signaler

Modulator

Daumone

Primer The dauer state is a dormant state characterized by a number of distinctive metabolic and morphological changes. These changes are induced by the release of pheromones called daumones. Next