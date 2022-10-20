Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On domestication of plants

Test your science quotient with this quiz

Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.

1. Plants were first domesticated... 10,000 years ago People first domesticated plants about 10,000 years ago, between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Mesopotamia. 5,000 years ago People first domesticated plants about 10,000 years ago, between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Mesopotamia. 20,000 years ago People first domesticated plants about 10,000 years ago, between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Mesopotamia. 40,000 years ago People first domesticated plants about 10,000 years ago, between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Mesopotamia. 2. During which epoch did the first domestication of plants happen? Pleistocene The first domestication of plants happened independently happen across different parts of the world in early Holocene. Miocene The first domestication of plants happened independently happen across different parts of the world in early Holocene. Pliocene The first domestication of plants happened independently happen across different parts of the world in early Holocene. Holocene The first domestication of plants happened independently happen across different parts of the world in early Holocene. 3. What is a cultivar? The wild ancestor of a domesticated plant species A cultivar is a result of artificial selection. A plant species or variety known only in cultivation A cultivar is a result of artificial selection. The wild ancestor of a plant species that thrives along with its modern successors A cultivar is a result of artificial selection. The wild ancestor made extinct by its modern successor in order to thrive A cultivar is a result of artificial selection. 4. What is a landrace? A locally adapted variety of plant, associated with traditional farming systems Landraces differ from cultivars that have been selectively bred to conform to a particular standard of characteristics. A wild variety of plant that is distinct from its modern domesticated successor Landraces differ from cultivars that have been selectively bred to conform to a particular standard of characteristics. A wild variety of plant that genetically outraces its modern successor Landraces differ from cultivars that have been selectively bred to conform to a particular standard of characteristics. A modern successor variety that makes its ancestor extinct in order to thrive Landraces differ from cultivars that have been selectively bred to conform to a particular standard of characteristics. 5. How are clones and cultivars connected? Clones have no connection with cultivars Clones includes plants propagated by division, layering, cuttings, grafts, and budding. Clone is a different term for cultivar Clones includes plants propagated by division, layering, cuttings, grafts, and budding. Clones are cultivars that are produced asexually Clones includes plants propagated by division, layering, cuttings, grafts, and budding. Clones have no continuity Clones includes plants propagated by division, layering, cuttings, grafts, and budding.



