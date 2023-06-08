HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On climatic zones 

Here is this week’s Sci-five Science quiz. 

June 08, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On climatic zones 
A man walks on a sand dune with his camels in Mhamid el-Ghizlane, in the Moroccan southern Sahara desert.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | What factors determine the division of the world’s climatic region?
  • Sunlight and cloud cove
  • Rainfall and temperature
  • Rate of transpiration
  • Humidity
Next
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / science and technology / weather science

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.