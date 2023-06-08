Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On climatic zones
A man walks on a sand dune with his camels in Mhamid el-Ghizlane, in the Moroccan southern Sahara desert.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
What factors determine the division of the world’s climatic region?
- Sunlight and cloud cove
- Rainfall and temperature
- Rate of transpiration
- Humidity
The Köppen system divides climates into five groups based on rainfall and temperature.Next
2 / 5 |
What is the world’s largest climatic zone?
- Hot desert zone
- Tropical monsoon zone
- Subarctic zone
- Continental zone
The most extensive climate regions on Earth are the hot deserts. Making up a full fifth of all continental areas, the Sahara itself being half of it, the scorching arid lands of the subtropical regions of our planet occupy the largest portion.Next
3 / 5 |
How many climatic zones exist within India?
India hosts six major climatic sub types, ranging from arid deserts in the west, alpine tundra and glaciers in the north, and humid tropical regions supporting rain forests in the southwest and the island territories.Next
4 / 5 |
A tiny region having a climate that differs from its surrounds is known as a _______.
- Biosphere
- Albedo
- Microclimate
- Climograph
A microclimate is a small area with a different climate to its surroundings. This could be due to nearby landmarks, such as lakes or hills, affecting wind patterns or sheltering the area from the sun. They can also be produced by artificial structures such as buildings.Next
5 / 5 |
What can alter the established climate zones?
- Climate change
- Atmospheric pressure
- Rays of the sun
- Phases of the moon
Climate change induced by anthropogenic activities will change the distribution of climate zones will change as the Earth warms.Next
