Sci five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on bones

1 / 5 | The smallest bone in the human body is found in the ears. What is it called? The incus

The stapes

The malleus

The pinna The stapes are the smallest bone in the human body. Along with the incus and the malleus all three smallest bones in the human body are found in the middle ear. Next

2 / 5 | The femur is the longest bone in the human body. Which is the second longest? The humerus

The fibula

The patella

The tibia The tibia is the inner bone of the lower leg in vertebrates. Next

3 / 5 | Which of the following areas of the human body do not contain bones? The joint cavity

The nasal cavity

The orbital cavity

The thoracic cage The joint cavity, also called synovial cavity, is the space between joints. Next

4 / 5 | What is special about the hyoid bone, only found in humans? Smallest neck bone

The bone vanishes when humans grow up

Only bone not connected to any other

It’s the vestige of the tail The hyoid bone works with the larynx (voice box) and tongue to produce the range of human vocalisations Next

5 / 5 | Humans have a tailbone. What is it called? Coccyx

Clavicle

Condyle

Patella The coccyx is the last bone at the bottom of the human spine. Next