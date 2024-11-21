 />
Sci five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on bones

This week’s Sci-five quiz is on bones.

Published - November 21, 2024 05:00 pm IST

A.S. Nazir Ahamed
Sci five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on bones
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | The smallest bone in the human body is found in the ears. What is it called?
  • The incus
  • The stapes
  • The malleus
  • The pinna
Next

