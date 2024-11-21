Sci five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on bones
1 / 5 | The smallest bone in the human body is found in the ears. What is it called?
- The incus
- The stapes
- The malleus
- The pinna
The stapes are the smallest bone in the human body. Along with the incus and the malleus all three smallest bones in the human body are found in the middle ear.Next
2 / 5 | The femur is the longest bone in the human body. Which is the second longest?
- The humerus
- The fibula
- The patella
- The tibia
The tibia is the inner bone of the lower leg in vertebrates.Next
3 / 5 | Which of the following areas of the human body do not contain bones?
- The joint cavity
- The nasal cavity
- The orbital cavity
- The thoracic cage
The joint cavity, also called synovial cavity, is the space between joints.Next
4 / 5 | What is special about the hyoid bone, only found in humans?
- Smallest neck bone
- The bone vanishes when humans grow up
- Only bone not connected to any other
- It’s the vestige of the tail
The hyoid bone works with the larynx (voice box) and tongue to produce the range of human vocalisationsNext
5 / 5 | Humans have a tailbone. What is it called?
- Coccyx
- Clavicle
- Condyle
- Patella
The coccyx is the last bone at the bottom of the human spine.Next
YOUR SCORE
Published - November 21, 2024