Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Bioprinting

Q: What is the key difference between bioprinters and traditional 3D printers?
Bioprinters work in almost the exact same way as 3D printers, with one key difference. Instead of delivering materials such as plastic, ceramic, metal or food, they deposit layers of biomaterial, that may include living cells.
Bioprinters use metal as their primary material
Bioprinters print with living cells and biomaterials
Bioprinters print faster than traditional 3D printers
Bioprinters can print plastic objects
A: 2
Q: Where do the cells used in bioprinting typically come from?
Every tissue in the body is naturally made up of different cell types. So the required cells (kidney cells, skin cells and so on) are taken from a patient and then cultivated until there are enough to create the ‘bio-ink’, which is loaded into the printer.
They are synthesized from chemical compounds
They are taken from the patient and cultivated
They are harvested from animals
They are sourced from the environment
A: 2
Q: What guides the cells to their correct locations in the bioprinted structure?
They use their inherent properties to seek out similar cells to join with. They innately know where they are needed, like the way cells in an embryo develop in the womb, or tissue in an adult moves to repair damage.
Electrical impulses
The printer’s magnetic field
Their inherent properties and ability to join with similar cells
External guidance from human operators
A: 3
Q: Which of the following tissues can be potentially created using bioprinting technology?
Skin, blood vessels, and organs can be created easily using bioprinting technology.
Skin, blood vessels, and organs
Plastic-based tissues
Wood-like tissues
Concrete-based structures
A: 1
Q: What advantage does bioprinting offer for medical treatments?
Bioprinting technology could provide the opportunity to generate patient-specific tissue for the development of accurate, targeted and completely personalised treatments.
It is faster than traditional surgeries
It eliminates the need for healthcare professionals
It can replace all types of medical procedures
It allows for patient-specific, personalized treatments
A: 4
Published - October 10, 2024 05:00 pm IST