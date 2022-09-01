Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on astronomical distances

Test your science quotient with this quiz

Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.

1. What is an astronomical unit? Distance between Sun and Earth An AU is roughly 150 million or 15 crore km Distance between Moon and Earth An AU is roughly 150 million or 15 crore km Difference between perigee and apogee An AU is roughly 150 million or 15 crore km Distance between Moon's farthest and closest points from the Sun An AU is roughly 150 million or 15 crore km 2. Average distance between Moon and Earth is... 0.02 light minute The Moon is an average of 3,84,400 km away from Earth, that is approximately 0.0214 light minute away 2 light minutes The Moon is an average of 3,84,400 km away from Earth, that is approximately 0.0214 light minute away 1 light minute The Moon is an average of 3,84,400 km away from Earth, that is approximately 0.0214 light minute away 4 light minutes The Moon is an average of 3,84,400 km away from Earth, that is approximately 0.0214 light minute away 3. Which is longer? Parsec or light year? Parsec One parsec is 3.26 light years Light year One parsec is 3.26 light years None. Parsec is latin for light year One parsec is 3.26 light years Depends on perigee and apogee One parsec is 3.26 light years 4. Who is the first to use light year to measure astronomical distances? Friedrich Wilhelm Bessel In 1838, the German astronomer Bessel measured the distance between Earth and binary star 61 Cygni as 10.3 light-years Jean-Dominique Cassini In 1838, the German astronomer Bessel measured the distance between Earth and binary star 61 Cygni as 10.3 light-years Eric Romer In 1838, the German astronomer Bessel measured the distance between Earth and binary star 61 Cygni as 10.3 light-years James Bradley In 1838, the German astronomer Bessel measured the distance between Earth and binary star 61 Cygni as 10.3 light-years 5. Astronomers use a phenomenon called redshift, marked by the parameter z, to indicate large distances. What distance does z=1 indicate? A bit over 10 billion light years A z value of 1 indicates that the distance from that object is 10.147 billion light years now. Redshift are useful to locate fast-moving galaxies of the ever-expanding universe Around 10 billion parsecs A z value of 1 indicates that the distance from that object is 10.147 billion light years now. Redshift are useful to locate fast-moving galaxies of the ever-expanding universe About 13 billion km A z value of 1 indicates that the distance from that object is 10.147 billion light years now. Redshift are useful to locate fast-moving galaxies of the ever-expanding universe About 13 billion AUs A z value of 1 indicates that the distance from that object is 10.147 billion light years now. Redshift are useful to locate fast-moving galaxies of the ever-expanding universe



