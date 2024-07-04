Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Asteroids
In this artistic rendering, two asteroids fly past Earth. An asteroid will whiz harmlessly past Earth Saturday June 29, 2024. With the right equipment and timing, you just might spot it. Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth at 9:46 AM EST (13:46 GMT) passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by South African astronomers and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 to 260 meters) wide. START THE QUIZ
What is the primary location of most asteroids in our solar system?
- Kuiper Belt
- Oort Cloud
- Asteroid Belt
- Saturn’s Rings
Once Jupiter formed, its massive gravity held the remaining millions of space rocks captive and prevented them from forming more planetary bodies between Mars and itself. These rubble remnants in their pristine forms make up a rocky world — the Asteroid Belt— in the vast expanse between Mars and Jupiter.Next
Which of the following is the largest known asteroid?
The largest asteroid is called Ceres. It is about one-quarter the size of the moon.Next
What are asteroids primarily made of?
- Ice and rock
- Metal and gas
- Metal and rock
- Gas and ice
Asteroids are made mostly of rock—with some composed of clay and silicate—and different metals, mostly nickel and iron.Next
What is the name of the NASA mission that collected samples from an asteroid and returned them to Earth?
- OSIRIS-REx
- Juno
- Voyager 2
- New Horizons
OSIRIS-REx was a NASA asteroid-study and sample-return mission that visited and collected samples from 101955 Bennu, a carbonaceous near-Earth asteroid.Next
What did scientists observe on the asteroid Vesta in 2015?
- Active volcanoes
- Water gullies
- Atmosphere similar to Earth
- Ring system
In 2015, scientists observed water trails called gullies on the asteroid Vesta. When a small asteroid collides with a bigger one, the impact melts the trapped water ice in the smaller asteroid, trickling on the bigger asteroid, leaving a water trail in the rocks.Next