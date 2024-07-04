GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Asteroids

This week’s sci-five quiz is on asteroid.

July 04, 2024

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Asteroids
In this artistic rendering, two asteroids fly past Earth. An asteroid will whiz harmlessly past Earth Saturday June 29, 2024. With the right equipment and timing, you just might spot it. Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth at 9:46 AM EST (13:46 GMT) passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by South African astronomers and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 to 260 meters) wide.
1 / 5 | What is the primary location of most asteroids in our solar system?
  • Kuiper Belt
  • Oort Cloud
  • Asteroid Belt
  • Saturn’s Rings
