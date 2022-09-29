Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On ants

Test your science quotient with this quiz

1. What do you think will be the global population of ants? 20 quadrillion The estimated total population is a mind-blowing 20 quadrillion of them, or approximately 2.5 million for every human. 20 trillion The estimated total population is a mind-blowing 20 quadrillion of them, or approximately 2.5 million for every human. 2 trillion The estimated total population is a mind-blowing 20 quadrillion of them, or approximately 2.5 million for every human. 200 billion The estimated total population is a mind-blowing 20 quadrillion of them, or approximately 2.5 million for every human. 2. The oldest-known ant fossil dates back to... About 100 million years Ants have thrived since the age of dinosaurs. About 200 million years Ants have thrived since the age of dinosaurs. About 500 million years Ants have thrived since the age of dinosaurs. About 700 million years Ants have thrived since the age of dinosaurs. 3. There are more than _____ known species of ants. 12,000 Ants are generally black, brown or red in color and possess bodies segmented into three parts. 2,000 Ants are generally black, brown or red in color and possess bodies segmented into three parts. 20,000 Ants are generally black, brown or red in color and possess bodies segmented into three parts. 2 million Ants are generally black, brown or red in color and possess bodies segmented into three parts. 4. The study of ants is called... Myrmecology More than 300 species of spiders are known to mimic the outward appearance of ants, a phenomenon called myrmecomorphy. Ornyrusology More than 300 species of spiders are known to mimic the outward appearance of ants, a phenomenon called myrmecomorphy. Pappilionology More than 300 species of spiders are known to mimic the outward appearance of ants, a phenomenon called myrmecomorphy. Vespinology More than 300 species of spiders are known to mimic the outward appearance of ants, a phenomenon called myrmecomorphy. 5. A female ant becomes a queen or a worker by... Diet Any female ant larva can become the queen – those that do receive diets richer in protein. The other larvae receive less protein Genetics Any female ant larva can become the queen – those that do receive diets richer in protein. The other larvae receive less protein Colony size Any female ant larva can become the queen – those that do receive diets richer in protein. The other larvae receive less protein Sunlight Any female ant larva can become the queen – those that do receive diets richer in protein. The other larvae receive less protein



