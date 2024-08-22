Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Antoine Lavoisier

1 / 5 | What is Antoine Lavoisier best known for in the field of chemistry? Discovering the periodic table

Developing the theory of phlogiston

Establishing the law of conservation of mass

Inventing the Bunsen burner Antoine Lavoisier established the law of conservation of mass. Next

2 / 5 | In which year did Antoine Lavoisier publish his famous work, “Traité Élémentaire de Chimie” (Elementary Treatise of Chemistry)? 1764

1789

1794

1803 Antoine Lavoisier’s new system of chemistry was laid out for everyone to see in the Traité élémentaire de Chimie (Elements of Chemistry), published in Paris in 1789. Next

3 / 5 | Antoine Lavoisier identified and named which of the following chemical elements? Oxygen

Helium

Neon

Carbon Antoine Lavoisier is most noted for his discovery of the role oxygen plays in combustion. Next

4 / 5 | Lavoisier disproved the existence of which theory that was widely accepted before his time? Atomic theory

Phlogiston theory

Kinetic theory

Quantum theory Antoine Lavoisier disproved the existence of phlogiston and helped to form the basis of modern chemistry. Next

5 / 5 | Which of the following was NOT one of Lavoisier’s contributions to chemistry? Identifying oxygen as an element

Discovering the role of oxygen in combustion

Classifying elements into metals and non-metals

Developing the atomic theory Antoine Lavoisier determined that oxygen was a key substance in combustion, and he gave the element its name. Next