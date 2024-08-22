Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Antoine Lavoisier
1 / 5 |
What is Antoine Lavoisier best known for in the field of chemistry?
- Discovering the periodic table
- Developing the theory of phlogiston
- Establishing the law of conservation of mass
- Inventing the Bunsen burner
Antoine Lavoisier established the law of conservation of mass.Next
2 / 5 |
In which year did Antoine Lavoisier publish his famous work, “Traité Élémentaire de Chimie” (Elementary Treatise of Chemistry)?
Antoine Lavoisier’s new system of chemistry was laid out for everyone to see in the Traité élémentaire de Chimie (Elements of Chemistry), published in Paris in 1789.Next
3 / 5 |
Antoine Lavoisier identified and named which of the following chemical elements?
Antoine Lavoisier is most noted for his discovery of the role oxygen plays in combustion.Next
4 / 5 |
Lavoisier disproved the existence of which theory that was widely accepted before his time?
- Atomic theory
- Phlogiston theory
- Kinetic theory
- Quantum theory
Antoine Lavoisier disproved the existence of phlogiston and helped to form the basis of modern chemistry.Next
5 / 5 |
Which of the following was NOT one of Lavoisier’s contributions to chemistry?
- Identifying oxygen as an element
- Discovering the role of oxygen in combustion
- Classifying elements into metals and non-metals
- Developing the atomic theory
Antoine Lavoisier determined that oxygen was a key substance in combustion, and he gave the element its name. Next