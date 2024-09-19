Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Antimatter
The LHC (Large Hadron Collider) tunnel is pictured during a visit at the Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin, near Geneva April 10, 2013.
Who predicted the existence of antimatter in 1928?
- Albert Einstein
- Paul Dirac
- Niels Bohr
- Enrico Fermi
In 1928, Paul Dirac combined special relativity and quantum theory to break down the nature of an electron travelling at a relativistic speed through his equation.
Which of the following particles is the antiparticle of the electron?
- Neutrino
- Proton
- Positron
- Muon
The positron is the antiparticle to the electron. The positron has the same rest mass (m0) as the electron but opposite charge, one positive elementary charge.
What happens when a particle and its corresponding antiparticle meet?
- They bounce off each other
- They form a stable compound
- They turn into dark matter
- They annihilate each other, producing energy
When a particle and its corresponding antiparticle meet, they "annihilate" each other, meaning they completely disappear and release a burst of energy in the form of photons (light particles), effectively converting their mass into pure energy.
In which type of machine are antiparticles commonly created?
- Nuclear reactor
- Particle accelerator
- X-ray machine
- Space telescope
The antiparticles of many other subatomic particles have been created in particle accelerator experiments.
5. Why is antimatter considered a potential energy source for the future?
- It is found in large quantities in space
- The annihilation of antimatter with matter releases a large amount of energy
- Antimatter is easy to produce
- It is abundant on Earth
The annihilation of antimatter with matter releases a large amount of energy.
Published - September 19, 2024 01:51 pm IST