Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Ada Lovelace

Ada Lovelace was the first person to write a computer program.

1 / 5 | What is Ada Lovelace most famously known for?

Ada Lovelace was chiefly known for her work on Charles Babbage’s proposed mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine.

2 / 5 | Which famous mathematician did Ada Lovelace collaborate with?

3 / 5 | In which year did Ada Lovelace’s notes, containing the first computer algorithm, get published?

1833

1843

1851

1861