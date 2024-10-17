Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Ada Lovelace
1 / 5 |
What is Ada Lovelace most famously known for?
- Being the first female mathematician
- Writing the first computer program
- Inventing the computer
- Discovering the theory of relativity
Ada Lovelace was the first person to write a computer program. Next
2 / 5 |
Which famous mathematician did Ada Lovelace collaborate with?
- Charles Babbage
- Isaac Newton
- Alan Turing
- Albert Einstein
Ada Lovelace was chiefly known for her work on Charles Babbage’s proposed mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine.Next
3 / 5 |
In which year did Ada Lovelace’s notes, containing the first computer algorithm, get published?
In 1843, Ada Lovelace translated a French paper about the Analytical Engine and, in her own annotations, published how it could perform a sequence of calculations.Next
4 / 5 |
Ada Lovelace is often referred to as the world’s first what?
- Computer scientist
- Mathematician
- Software engineer
- Programmer
Ada Lovelace is known by many as the world’s first computer programmer.Next
5 / 5 |
Which famous English poet was Ada Lovelace’s father?
- William Wordsworth
- John Keats
- Lord Byron
- Samuel Coleridge
Ada Lovelace was English poet Lord George Gordon Byron’s child.Next
Published - October 17, 2024 05:00 pm IST