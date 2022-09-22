Science

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Early medicine and surgery

Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Early medicine and surgery

1/5

1. Around 1,300 BC, Egyptians used this as an antiseptic during their surgeries. Name it.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Early medicine and surgery

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
science and technology
science (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 10:01:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/sci-five-the-hindu-science-quiz-early-medicine-and-surgery/article65923931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY