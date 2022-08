Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Animals with unusual names

Aha ha is a wasp endemic to western Australia. U.S. entomologist Arnold S. Menke entomologist Arnold S. Menke looked at the wasps, he exclaimed “Aha! A new species!” to which his colleague, Eric Grissell, responded doubtfully, “ha!” or so the story goes. https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/blogs/creatura-blog/2019/04/the-aha-ha-wasp-is-no-joke/