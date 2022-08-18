Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Animals with unusual names

Test your science quotient with this quiz

Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Animals with unusual names Nazir Ahamed A.SShubashree Desikan Test your science quotient with this quiz Start The Quiz Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Animals with unusual names 1/5 1. Axolotls are... Insects Axolotls (Ambystoma mexicanum) are found only in Lake Xochimilco, within Mexico City. Rodents Axolotls (Ambystoma mexicanum) are found only in Lake Xochimilco, within Mexico City. Amphibians Axolotls (Ambystoma mexicanum) are found only in Lake Xochimilco, within Mexico City. Reptiles Axolotls (Ambystoma mexicanum) are found only in Lake Xochimilco, within Mexico City. 2. Gerenuks are... Antelopes Gerenuks (Litocranius walleri) are the longest-necked members of the gazelle tribe, the browsing antelopes of the Horn of Africa. Snakes Gerenuks (Litocranius walleri) are the longest-necked members of the gazelle tribe, the browsing antelopes of the Horn of Africa. Lizards Gerenuks (Litocranius walleri) are the longest-necked members of the gazelle tribe, the browsing antelopes of the Horn of Africa. Rodents Gerenuks (Litocranius walleri) are the longest-necked members of the gazelle tribe, the browsing antelopes of the Horn of Africa. 3. Patagonian maras are... Antelopes Patagonian maras are long-legged rodents with bodies similar to hoofed animals. Rodents Patagonian maras are long-legged rodents with bodies similar to hoofed animals. Monster lizards Patagonian maras are long-legged rodents with bodies similar to hoofed animals. Snakes Patagonian maras are long-legged rodents with bodies similar to hoofed animals. 4. Aha ha is a... Wasp Aha ha is a wasp endemic to western Australia. U.S. entomologist Arnold S. Menke entomologist Arnold S. Menke looked at the wasps, he exclaimed “Aha! A new species!” to which his colleague, Eric Grissell, responded doubtfully, “ha!” or so the story goes. https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/blogs/creatura-blog/2019/04/the-aha-ha-wasp-is-no-joke/ Ant Aha ha is a wasp endemic to western Australia. U.S. entomologist Arnold S. Menke entomologist Arnold S. Menke looked at the wasps, he exclaimed “Aha! A new species!” to which his colleague, Eric Grissell, responded doubtfully, “ha!” or so the story goes. https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/blogs/creatura-blog/2019/04/the-aha-ha-wasp-is-no-joke/ Joke Aha ha is a wasp endemic to western Australia. U.S. entomologist Arnold S. Menke entomologist Arnold S. Menke looked at the wasps, he exclaimed “Aha! A new species!” to which his colleague, Eric Grissell, responded doubtfully, “ha!” or so the story goes. https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/blogs/creatura-blog/2019/04/the-aha-ha-wasp-is-no-joke/ Prank Aha ha is a wasp endemic to western Australia. U.S. entomologist Arnold S. Menke entomologist Arnold S. Menke looked at the wasps, he exclaimed “Aha! A new species!” to which his colleague, Eric Grissell, responded doubtfully, “ha!” or so the story goes. https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/blogs/creatura-blog/2019/04/the-aha-ha-wasp-is-no-joke/ 5. Echidnas are... Egg-laying mammals Echidnas have spines like a porcupine, a beak like a bird, a pouch like a kangaroo, and lay eggs like a reptile. https://www.wired.com/2014/07/the-creature-feature-10-fun-facts-about-the-echidna/ Porcupines Echidnas have spines like a porcupine, a beak like a bird, a pouch like a kangaroo, and lay eggs like a reptile. https://www.wired.com/2014/07/the-creature-feature-10-fun-facts-about-the-echidna/ Pufferfish Echidnas have spines like a porcupine, a beak like a bird, a pouch like a kangaroo, and lay eggs like a reptile. https://www.wired.com/2014/07/the-creature-feature-10-fun-facts-about-the-echidna/ Sea Urchins Echidnas have spines like a porcupine, a beak like a bird, a pouch like a kangaroo, and lay eggs like a reptile. https://www.wired.com/2014/07/the-creature-feature-10-fun-facts-about-the-echidna/ NEXT QUESTION Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Animals with unusual names YOU SCORED YOU SCORED RETAKE THE QUIZ MORE QUIZZES



