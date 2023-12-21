Sci-Five | The Hindu Science: On Clocks

The National Institute of Standards and Technology in Colorado created an atomic clock so accurate they claim will neither gain nor lose a second in 20 million years. It’s called the NIST-F1 Cesium Fountain Clock and gets its accuracy from a fountain-like atomic movement.

1 / 5 | What is the name of the highly accurate atomic clock created by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Colorado?

Some watches wind themselves up automatically. One of the most accurate modern clocks is regulated by the vibrations in a quartz crystal.

3 / 5 | How many seconds per day does a pendulum clock lose when moved to an altitude of 4,000 feet or more, due to changes in local gravity?

8 seconds

12 seconds

16 seconds

20 seconds