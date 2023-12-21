Sci-Five | The Hindu Science: On Clocks
What is the name of the highly accurate atomic clock created by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Colorado?
- NIST-Alpha Clock
- NIST-F1 Cesium Fountain Clock
- NIST-Time Master
- NIST-Precision Timekeeper
The National Institute of Standards and Technology in Colorado created an atomic clock so accurate they claim will neither gain nor lose a second in 20 million years. It’s called the NIST-F1 Cesium Fountain Clock and gets its accuracy from a fountain-like atomic movement.Next
Which rock is used to build modern clocks?
Some watches wind themselves up automatically. One of the most accurate modern clocks is regulated by the vibrations in a quartz crystal.Next
How many seconds per day does a pendulum clock lose when moved to an altitude of 4,000 feet or more, due to changes in local gravity?
- 8 seconds
- 12 seconds
- 16 seconds
- 20 seconds
Due to changes in local gravity, a pendulum clock that is accurate at sea level will lose nearly 16 seconds per day if moved to an altitude of 4,000 feet or more.Next
Who is credited with the invention of the pendulum clock in 1656?
- Galileo Galilei
- Johannes Kepler
- Isaac Newton
- Christiaan Huygens
The invention of the pendulum clock is attributed to Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens in 1656. The pendulum, with its regular swinging motion, provided a more accurate way to measure time.Next
What is chronostasis?
- Time dilation
- Temporal illusion
- Temporal distortion
- Time suspension
Chronostasis is a type of temporal illusion in which the first impression following the introduction of a new event or task demand to the brain can appear to be extended in time.Next
