Saturn's rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope's latest cosmic shot

July 01, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Scientists hope to uncover new ring structures as well as any new, faint moons that might be lurking there

AP

This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. | Photo Credit: AP

Saturn has a fresh new look thanks to NASA’s Webb Space Telescope.

The gas giant is dark in the latest photo by Webb, released Friday, but its icy rings are glowing.

Webb snapped the picture in the infrared last weekend. At this wavelength, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. But the icy rings remain bright.

Also Read | Jupiter beats Saturn to become the planet with most moons: 92

Three of Saturn’s many moons also got caught on camera.

Scientists are thrilled with this latest shot, which captures Saturn's atmosphere in detail. They hope to uncover new ring structures as well as any new, faint moons that might be lurking there.

“We look forward to digging into the deep exposures to see what discoveries may await," Matthew Tiscareno, a senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, said in a statement.

