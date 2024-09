A Russian Soyuz capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe on Monday, bringing two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut back to Earth after a stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Oleg Kononenko and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson landed at 1159 GMT.

Kononenko and Chub had been part of the ISS crew since last September, completing a 374-day mission. Dyson's stay was shorter, lasting 184 days.

