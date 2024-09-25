GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russian Soyuz brings crew of three back from International Space Station

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Oleg Kononenko and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson landed at 1159 GMT

Published - September 25, 2024 11:48 am IST

Reuters
The Soyuz MS-25 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew, formed of Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, lands in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan September 23, 2024.

The Soyuz MS-25 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew, formed of Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, lands in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Russian Soyuz capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe on Monday, bringing two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut back to Earth after a stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Oleg Kononenko and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson landed at 1159 GMT.

Kononenko and Chub had been part of the ISS crew since last September, completing a 374-day mission. Dyson's stay was shorter, lasting 184 days.

Published - September 25, 2024 11:48 am IST

Related Topics

science (general) / science (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.