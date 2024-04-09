ADVERTISEMENT

Russia to launch Angara rocket for first time from Vostochny Cosmodrome

April 09, 2024 06:04 am | Updated 06:04 am IST

The 42.7-metre Angara launch vehicle, capable of carrying payloads bigger than 20 tonnes into orbit, is being developed to replace Russia's Proton M as Russia's heavy-lift rocket

Reuters

This handout picture released by the Russian Roscosmos space agency on April 8, 2024 shows a heavy-class Angara-A5 rocket at the launch pad of the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region on the eve of its launch. | Photo Credit: AFP

The first launch of the Angara A5 space rocket from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome will take place on Tuesday, the state space agency Roscosmos said on Monday, in what could be a milestone for President Vladimir Putin's space ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy-lift rocket will test launch from a newly built launchpad at the Cosmodrome — a symbol of Russia's space power aspirations that has cost billions of dollars and where construction was mired by repeated delays and corruption scandals.

"The launch — tomorrow, at 12:00 Moscow time (0900 GMT)," Roscosmos said on the Telegram messaging app.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cosmodrome sits in the forests of the Amur region of Russia's Far East, not far from the Russian border with China and about 1,500 km (930 miles) from the port of Vladivostok.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read | Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus

It will be the fourth launch for the Angara A5 rocket and it comes nearly 10 years after its first test flight. All previous launches were based out of the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's north.

The 42.7-metre Angara launch vehicle, capable of carrying payloads bigger than 20 tonnes into orbit, is being developed to replace Russia's Proton M as Russia's heavy-lift rocket, which has been in operation since the mid-1960s.

But the project, which Putin had described as having huge significance for national security, has also been dogged by manufacturing delays and technical issues.

In September, Putin met North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un - cast by former U.S. President Donald Trump as the "rocket man" — at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. Putin said afterwards that Kim had shown a "great interest in rocket engineering."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US