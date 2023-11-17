ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says it plans to send cosmonauts to the Moon next decade

November 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

In August, Russia's first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 space craft spun out of control and crashed into the moon

Reuters

Workers set up lights in a stadium as the moon rises in the sky at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia plans to send cosmonauts to land on the Moon next decade for the first time in its history and intends to build a moon base from 2031, according to the Russian corporation responsible for manned space flights, state news agency TASS reported.

A draft plan presented by Vladimir Solovyov of RKK Energia said that Russia was planning manned missions to the moon, including the first Russian human moon landing, along with a moon base, TASS said on Wednesday.

"Preparations for the deployment of a lunar base - 2031-2040," TASS quoted the draft plan as saying. The plan also spoke of exploiting the moon's resources.

In August, Russia's first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 space craft spun out of control and crashed into the moon, underscoring the post-Soviet problems experienced by a once mighty space programme.

U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong gained renown in 1969 for becoming the first person to walk on the moon, but the Soviet Union's Luna-2 mission was the first spacecraft to reach the moon's surface in 1959, and the Luna-9 mission in 1966 was the first to make a soft landing there.

Yuri Gagarin became the first human in outer space on April 12, 1961, but Soviet cosmonauts never did a human landing on the moon.

