Russia extends cross-flight programme with NASA until 2025 - Roscosmos

January 02, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

The cross-flights were extended "in order to maintain the reliability of the ISS operation" and will be carried out on Russian and U.S. spacecraft

Reuters

The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia's space state agency Roscosmos said on Thursday that a cross-flight programme with NASA to the International Space Station (ISS) had been extended until 2025, Interfax news agency reported.

The cross-flights were extended "in order to maintain the reliability of the ISS operation" and will be carried out on Russian and U.S. spacecraft, Roscosmos said.

The cross-flights involve sending one American astronaut to the ISS as part of the crew of a Russian spacecraft, and vice versa - one Russian cosmonaut as part of an American crew, Interfax reported.

