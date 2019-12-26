‘Ring of Fire’: Rare annular solar eclipse captured in stunning images across West and South Asia

Annular Solar eclipse from Cheruvathur, Kerala
Photo: H.S. Manjunath
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Quezon city, metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Thursday.
Photo: AP
The bird fly across during the solar eclipse in seen from Mumbai's Kandivali, located in the northern suburbs of Mumbai on Thursday.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
A view of solar eclipse at 9.31 am in Salem in Tamil Nadu.
Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan
A glimpse of solar eclipse on the beach road captured against the backdrop of a two children clicked in multiple exposure technique in Visakhapatnam.
Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam
The solar eclipse is observed at Pappampatti in Coimbatore on Thursday.
Photo: M. Periasamy
Solar eclipse seen through a high quality solar filter at Chennai's Periyar Science and Technology Centre on Thursday.
Photo: R. Ragu
Solar eclipses as seen through a telescope supplied by the Pondicherry Science Forum on Beach Road in Puducherry on Thursday.
Photo: S.S. Kumar
In this photo taken behind reflective window glass, a partial solar eclipse is seen from Jiddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Photo: Amr Nabil
Annular solar eclipse seen from Anna Science Centre at planetarium in Tiruchi on Thursday.
Photo: M. Moorthy
Students of Maharashtra's A.B Goregaonkar school watch eclipse from the pinhole instruments made them to watch solar eclipse.
Photo: Aadesh Choudhari
A woman buries her daughter in neck-deep sand, along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar eclipse would bring healing to their bodies.
Photo: Akhtar Soomro
Villagers watch a solar eclipse at Pappampatti in Coimbatore on Thursday.
Photo: M. Periasamy
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Lahore, Pakistan.
Photo: K.M. Chaudary
The Sun God idol covered in a red cloth during solar eclipse period at Sun temple in Bhuleshwar.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini.
Temples remain closed in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday following solar eclipse.
Photo: G. Karthikeyan