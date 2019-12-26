‘Ring of Fire’: Rare annular solar eclipse captured in stunning images across West and South Asia

1/16

Annular Solar eclipse from Cheruvathur, Kerala Photo: H.S. Manjunath

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Quezon city, metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Thursday. Photo: AP

The bird fly across during the solar eclipse in seen from Mumbai's Kandivali, located in the northern suburbs of Mumbai on Thursday. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

A view of solar eclipse at 9.31 am in Salem in Tamil Nadu. Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

A glimpse of solar eclipse on the beach road captured against the backdrop of a two children clicked in multiple exposure technique in Visakhapatnam. Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

The solar eclipse is observed at Pappampatti in Coimbatore on Thursday. Photo: M. Periasamy

Solar eclipse seen through a high quality solar filter at Chennai's Periyar Science and Technology Centre on Thursday. Photo: R. Ragu

Solar eclipses as seen through a telescope supplied by the Pondicherry Science Forum on Beach Road in Puducherry on Thursday. Photo: S.S. Kumar

In this photo taken behind reflective window glass, a partial solar eclipse is seen from Jiddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Photo: Amr Nabil

Annular solar eclipse seen from Anna Science Centre at planetarium in Tiruchi on Thursday. Photo: M. Moorthy

Students of Maharashtra's A.B Goregaonkar school watch eclipse from the pinhole instruments made them to watch solar eclipse. Photo: Aadesh Choudhari

A woman buries her daughter in neck-deep sand, along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar eclipse would bring healing to their bodies. Photo: Akhtar Soomro

Villagers watch a solar eclipse at Pappampatti in Coimbatore on Thursday. Photo: M. Periasamy

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: K.M. Chaudary

The Sun God idol covered in a red cloth during solar eclipse period at Sun temple in Bhuleshwar. Photo: Emmanual Yogini.