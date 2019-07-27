Reversible superglue inspired by snail epiphragm

A hydrogel-based adhesive that combines strength and reversibility has been developed by a collaboration of researchers based in the U.S. and Korea. This combination is not easily found in adhesives. The group has drawn inspiration from snails in developing this adhesive.

Snail mucous

When snails are startled or encounter discomfort, they shrink into their shells. They secrete a mucous film around the opening of their shell, which on drying forms a glassy structure that both seals them in and fixes them strongly to the object they are sitting on. This structure formed by the dry mucous is called an epiphragm.

The strength of this epiphragm stems from the fact that before it dries it penetrates into the microscopic crevices on the surface the snail is resting on. When it dries to a glassy state, it acquires a stiffness that is many orders of magnitude higher than its wet state.

Similarly, the hydrogel developed by the group hardens from its wet state with a modulus of 100 pascals to a dry state value of 2.3 gigapascals.

“The ability to go from being as soft as Jello to being 1,000 times stiffer when dried, that is, hard as a bottle cap, and to do so without shrinking significantly in the process, is what makes our adhesive special and strong,” says Jason Christopher Jolly, a PhD student in the School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Pennsylvania, and an author of the paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Soft hydrogel

Unlike commercially available wood glues (such as Fevicol) or superglues that are liquids when applied and solidify to perform the adhesive role, the PHEMA adhesive developed by the group is like a solid that in its hydrated state is soft, wet and squishy. “In this state it is able to flow into and fill micro- and nanoscale surface grooves aand pores, following which it can be dried to lock itself in place,” explains Jolly in an email to The Hindu.

Strong adhesive

PHEMA, which stands for poly(2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate), has a remarkable adhesive strength. According to the researchers, a 1 x 1 cm square sample of the adhesive can hold an object weighing 91 kg. To compare this to a commonly used reversible adhesive, a strong 1 cm square of Velcro can support a weight of 12.2 kg.

“To demonstrate this, we used two 2 square centimetre pieces of the adhesive to suspend myself (85 kg) in the air,” says Jolly.

The group ran into PHEMA rather serendipitously when Gaoxiang Wu, co-first author of the paper, was cleaning out some old samples from his desk that were thin films of patterned PHEMA on slides he had prepared for another project. The idea was born when he found that the slides were stuck together and he could not separate them even with great effort.

The group has filed for patents for the technology. Further, while the adhesive shows strength and reversibility, it is still limited to use in relatively dry environments, as its switching mechanism relies on water. “It is limited to applications that don’t require very fast switching,” says Jolly.

“Our plan is to tweak the chemistry so as to not be water-based but to use organic solvents. We are also working on engineering more adhesives of this class that can be switched on with different stimuli such as light, heat or electrical pulses,” he adds.