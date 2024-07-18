GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Space and beyond
Premium

Exploration is wired into our brains. If we can see the horizon, we want to know what’s beyond: Buzz Aldrin

Updated - July 18, 2024 10:00 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 09:02 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Space and beyond
A view of planet Earth from a window of the International Space Station window.
1 / 10 | Born this day in 1620, Jean Picard was a French astronomer who conducted an arc measurement survey in 1669 by measuring one degree of latitude along the Paris Meridian using triangulation along 13 triangles stretching from Paris to the clocktower of Sourdon. He became the first person to accurately measure what we now know is 51,00,72,000 km2. What did he measure?
Answer : The size of the Earth
