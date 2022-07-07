Science

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Phizzy Physics

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Phizzy Physics

Primitive life is very common and intelligent life is fairly rare. Some would say it has yet to occur on Earth: Stephen Hawking

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Phizzy Physics

1. Born on July 10, 1856, this Serbian-American physicist’s contributions to science went underappreciated for years. He did ground-breaking research in electric light, electric motors, radio, X-ray, remote control, radar, wireless communications, and robotics. His greatest gift to mankind was the form of electricity known as ‘Alternating Current’ (AC), which was maligned at that time because of his rival, Thomas Edison. Who was this world-changing inventor who is finally getting his due credit now?

Nicola Tesla

