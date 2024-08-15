GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning: Elemental Etymology!
Premium

Published - August 15, 2024 09:02 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning: Elemental Etymology!
Portrait of Swedish chemist Jacob Berzelius, who coined the term ‘organic chemistry’.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | On August 18th, 1868 French astronomer Pierre Janssen was in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh observing a Solar Eclipse. He noticed bright yellow lines at a wavelength of 587.49 nm in the spectrum of the chromosphere. This led to the discovery of the element that is named after Greek personification of the sun. Which element is this? 
Answer : Helium
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

science and technology / chemistry / chemistry (education)

