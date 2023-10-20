  • The earth’s atmosphere is a laboratory of randomness, whose conditions change frequently in terms of its pressure, density, the flow-rates of various gases, and temperature. As a result, the paths of gas molecules become increasingly unpredictable.
  • Scientists can also approach the inherent uncertainty of physical systems using the tools of quantum theory. Indeed, quantum mechanics can be applied to study everything from the microscopic to the macroscopic domains – but its implications are the most dramatic in the subatomic domain.
  • Quantum chaos is a new and arguably thrilling area of research that’s rich in conceptual, experimental, and computational challenges. It has gained a significant amount of interest in the past decade for its implications in fields like thermalisation and transport, quantum information, and the quantum mechanics of black holes.