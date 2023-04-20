  • PiLOT (PSLV In orbitaL Obc and Thermals), a OBC package from Indian Institute of Space and Technology (IIST)
  • ARIS-2 (Advanced Retarding Potential analyser for Ionospheric Studies) experiment from IIST
  • HET-based ARKA200 Electric Propulsion System from Bellatrix
  • DSOD-3U and DSOD-6U deployer units along with DSOL-Transceiver in S- & X- bands from Dhruva Space
  • Starberry Sense Payload from Indian Institute of Astrophysics