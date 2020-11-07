India launches earth observation satellite EOS-01, nine other satellites

The PSLV C-49 successfully lifts off with EOS-01 as parimary satellite and nine other international commercial satellites onboard from Sriharikota on November 7, 2020. Twitter/@isro

Sriharikota

07 November 2020 15:32 IST

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 3.12 pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.

India successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Saturday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12 PM at the end of a 26 hour countdown and injected the satellites into orbit one after another 20 minutes later.

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said.

This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this year.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the space agency said.

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).