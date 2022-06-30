PSLV C-53 carrying three commercial satellites lifts off
The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 p.m. from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
ISRO's PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Thursday.
This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 p.m. from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
This is the 55th mission of PSLV.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.