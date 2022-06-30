PSLV C-53 carrying three commercial satellites lifts off

PTI June 30, 2022 19:02 IST

The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 p.m. from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) launched the PSLV-C53 mission carrying three payloads from Singapore at Sriharikota, around 100 kilometres from Chennai, on June 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan S.R.

ISRO's PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Thursday. This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 p.m. from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This is the 55th mission of PSLV.



