Protein found in brain may be new drug target for schizophrenia: Study

December 23, 2022 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Astrocytes regulate the immune response and inflammatory environment in the brain by secreting immune proteins such as C4.

PTI

Therapies lowering C4 levels in the brain and reducing inflammation may benefit Schizophrenia patients.. Image for Representation. | Photo Credit: AP

Scientists have identified a protein in the brain of patients with schizophrenia which can be targeted by drugs to treat the neurodegenerative disease.

To identify effective drugs, Francesca Rapino, Lee Rubin, and colleagues from Harvard University, US have developed an efficient method to make large numbers of C4-secreting human astrocytes from stem cells.

In a paper recently published in Stem Cell Reports, the researchers followed-up with a screen of 464 drugs and identified a small group of about 20 that reduced C4 secretion from astrocytes. These drugs were effective in both healthy astrocytes and in astrocytes made from Schizophrenia patients' stem cells.

Brain cells called astrocytes regulate the immune response and inflammatory environment in the brain by secreting immune proteins such as C4. Consequently, astrocytes are a primary target for C4-lowering therapies.

Also Read | Eight different types of schizophrenia identified

Therapies lowering C4 levels in the brain and reducing inflammation may benefit Schizophrenia patients but are currently not available.

In Schizophrenia, increased levels of the immune protein C4 have been measured in patients' brains and increasing C4 levels due to variations in copy number are associated with an increased risk for developing Schizophrenia.

Inflammation and overactivation of the immune system in the brain can cause loss of synapses and the death of neurons, leading to neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases.

This research opens up new avenues for studying inflammatory responses and their regulation in human astrocytes and serves as a platform to identify therapeutic drugs in large-scale screening approaches.

